$2.1B proposal submitted for Region Six 2017 health budget
– new maternity unit, doctors quarters included
Plans for a brand new maternity unit for the New Amsterdam Hospital are included in the health budget estimate of $2.1 billion for 2017 which has already been prepared and submitted, according to Director of Public Health Services Region Six, Jevaughn Stephen.
In an interview with Stabroek News, Stephen revealed that the proposed budget has an increase of $205 million over 2016’s figure.
"For 2017, our current [estimate] is $1.8 billion and our capital is $300 million; that is how we ended up with $2.1 billion.
