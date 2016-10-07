Annandale man held with illegal guns, ammo in South Ruimveldt
A 24-year-old man is now in police custody after he was found with two illegal guns and ammunition.
According to a police press release, around 12.40 pm yesterday in South Ruimveldt, acting on information received, the police arrested a man, who is a resident of Annandale, East Coast Demerara. The release said he had two unlicensed handguns (a .38 revolver and a 9mm pistol) and three rounds of ammunition.
He is currently in police custody assisting with the investigation.
