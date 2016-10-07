Berbice joiner remanded over rape of girl, 8

A 49-year-old Berbice man was yesterday charged with raping an eight-year-old primary school student.

Hemant Seecharran, 49, who is a joiner, appeared at the New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court, where he was not required to plead to the charge of raping a girl under the age of 16, on September 30. He was remanded to prison by Magistrate Alex Moore and will return to court on November 3.

According to information, the man would usually ask the girl to run errands at a nearby shop for him. On the day in question as the child was returning home from school, he called her and asked her to go to the shop for him. She reportedly entered his premises, leaving her brother on the road. After a waiting for a long time, the brother went looking for his sister and his discovery resulted in the police being summoned. The child was taken to the New Amsterdam Hospital where a medical examination confirmed that she had been raped.