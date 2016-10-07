Body of Cornelia Ida found at Hague foreshore

Police on the West Coast of Demerara are investigating the discovery of a body that was found on the foreshore at Hague.

Commander of ‘D’ Division Leslie James told Stabroek News that the body of the dead man, Prakash Mahipaul, 41, of Cornelia Ida, West Coast Demerara, was stumbled upon by residents.

James explained that on Wednesday Mahipaul and his wife had an argument and he threatened to end his life. The man attempted to consume a poisonous substance but was prevented from doing so by relatives. It was after this that Mahipaul left the home on Wednesday.

At around 11.30 am yesterday, his body was found at the Hague seashore with several marks. James noted the marks are not considered to be the result of violence. An autopsy examination is scheduled for today to determine the cause of death.