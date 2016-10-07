Constabulary wants ban on vending under Stabroek Market clock
- after rifle discovery
The City Constabulary will be recommending that vending be discontinued under the Stabroek Market clock, following the discovery of a rifle there, according to Chief Constable Andrew Foo.
This discovery came less than two weeks after officers found a quantity of plant materials, suspected to be marijuana, as well as break and enter tools in the same area.
“This discovery underscores the seriousness of the situation around the Stabroek Market which is perceived to be a criminal hotspot. Our intelligence is that that area is a…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Mother, daughter suicides leave Crabwood Creek family in mourning
-
Tuschen Taxi driver robbed, shot dead
-
Mother fined $100,000 for abandoning baby on road
Berbice joiner, 49, arrested over rape of girl, 8
Former CANU prosecutor found dead in car
-
Juice contract award faces deep trouble
-
Brothers killed, friend critical after Friendship collision
GWI Board Chair to resign over issues with CEO
-
Brothers killed, friend injured in Friendship fatal crash
Comments
About these comments