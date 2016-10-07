Constabulary wants ban on vending under Stabroek Market clock

The City Constabulary will be recommending that vending be discontinued under the Stabroek Market clock, following the discovery of a rifle there, according to Chief Constable Andrew Foo.

This discovery came less than two weeks after officers found a quantity of plant materials, suspected to be marijuana, as well as break and enter tools in the same area.

"This discovery underscores the seriousness of the situation around the Stabroek Market which is perceived to be a criminal hotspot. Our intelligence is that that area is a…