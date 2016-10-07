Eighty-six bestowed with national awards at investiture ceremony

Speaker of the National Assembly Dr Barton Scotland and Senior Counsel Rex McKay were yesterday bestowed with the Order of Roraima, Guyana’s second highest national award, while 84 other national awardees received honours in a ceremony held at the National Cultural Centre.

According to a press release from the Ministry of the Presidency, other honourees included Chief of Staff of the Guyana Defence Force Brigadier George Lewis, who received the Military Service Star; educator Ingrid Fung, Bissoondai Beniprashad Rayman and Samiran Bera who received the Golden Arrow of Achievement and Inderjeet Beharry and Ambassador Bayney Karran, who received the Cacique’s Crown of Honour.

The release said that President David Granger, in an address after …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.