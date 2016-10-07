Gov’t seeking int’l help to better detect illegal flights – Harmon

Government is seeking international assistance to improve the country’s ability to detect aircraft which enter its airspace illegally, Minister of State Joseph Harmon said yesterday.

Speaking during a post-Cabinet press briefing, Harmon said the situation is a major concern to government, particularly as it relates to the smaller airstrips, which are scattered across the country.

“We are seeking international help to ensure that we can detect any aircraft which violates our airspace and in fact …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.