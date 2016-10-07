Linden Town Clerk sent on leave pending misconduct inquiry

Linden’s Town Clerk has been directed to go on administrative leave yesterday, pending the completion of an inquiry into her conduct.

According to a source on the council, Town Clerk Janella Bowen was issued a letter from Mayor Carwyn Holland sending her on administrative leave with immediate effect until the inquiry into her conduct is completed.

The source pointed out that after the woman was issued the letter, a standoff ensued as she allegedly tried to leave the compound with