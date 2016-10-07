National Trust building scouted to accommodate presidential staff
Major renovations slated for the Ministry of the Presidency are on hold pending a decision to relocate some offices to the National Trust building, located next to State House, on Carmichael Street
“There has been no decision yet on the National Trust but as soon a decision is made in that regard, certainly, you will know,” Minister of State Joseph Harmon said yesterday, when asked by Stabroek News for an update on government’s decision to move to the building.
Stabroek News understands that staff at the National Trust were told to prepare for relocation to
