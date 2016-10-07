No bail for men accused of robbing miners of raw gold
Two men were yesterday remanded to prison after being charged with stealing raw gold from miners in the interior.
The courtroom of Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan heard that between June 1 and June 30, at Arau Mountain Top, Wenamu River, Essequibo, Stephan Marks, 22, of Plastic City and Orin Stoll, 22, of Lot 56 Plantation Best, West Coast Demerara, armed with a shotgun, robbed Paul Torres of three ounces of raw gold, valued at $630,000.
They pleaded …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Mother, daughter suicides leave Crabwood Creek family in mourning
-
Tuschen Taxi driver robbed, shot dead
-
Mother fined $100,000 for abandoning baby on road
Berbice joiner, 49, arrested over rape of girl, 8
Former CANU prosecutor found dead in car
-
Juice contract award faces deep trouble
-
Brothers killed, friend critical after Friendship collision
GWI Board Chair to resign over issues with CEO
-
Brothers killed, friend injured in Friendship fatal crash
Comments
About these comments