Rose Hall sugar workers end strike

Following talks between GuySuCo and the Guyana Agricultural & General Workers’ Union (GAWU), cane harvesters of the Rose Hall Estate, who were on strike for six days, have returned to work.

The strike started on September 28 and saw hundreds of workers from the harvesting gangs refusing to work after management informed them that a new payment strategy was being implemented and they would have to meet daily quotas for payment.

