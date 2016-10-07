Rose Hall sugar workers end strike
Following talks between GuySuCo and the Guyana Agricultural & General Workers’ Union (GAWU), cane harvesters of the Rose Hall Estate, who were on strike for six days, have returned to work.
The strike started on September 28 and saw hundreds of workers from the harvesting gangs refusing to work after management informed them that a new payment strategy was being implemented and they would have to meet daily quotas for payment.
They had maintained that they would …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Mother, daughter suicides leave Crabwood Creek family in mourning
-
Tuschen Taxi driver robbed, shot dead
-
Mother fined $100,000 for abandoning baby on road
Berbice joiner, 49, arrested over rape of girl, 8
Former CANU prosecutor found dead in car
-
Juice contract award faces deep trouble
-
Brothers killed, friend critical after Friendship collision
GWI Board Chair to resign over issues with CEO
-
Brothers killed, friend injured in Friendship fatal crash
Comments
About these comments