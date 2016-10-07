Testimony of Cane Grove murder accused’s ex places him on dam where brother killed
The former reputed wife of Hamid Latiff, called ‘Crapo’ who is on trial before Justice Jo-Ann Barlow for the 2010 murder of her 16-year old brother, testified yesterday that she had seen Latiff and her brother on a dam, shortly before pulling her brother’s bloodied body from a nearby trench.
Latiff was indicted on a charge that states that on November 12, 2010, at Cane Grove, East Bank Demerara, he murdered 16-year-old Mulchand Murilall. The incident was said to have stemmed from a soured relationship the accused had shared with the
