UG’s Learning Resource Centre to be converted to admin offices

The building that housed the Learning Resource Centre (LRC) at the University of Guyana’s Turkeyen Campus is being repurposed as office space for the university’s Vice-Chancellor and his Cabinet.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Ivelaw Griffith yesterday told reporters that in an attempt to manage the insufficiency of space, the university has implemented a longstanding recommendation to modify the LRC. This modification will see the audiovisual library repurposed for …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.