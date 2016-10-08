$1.6M climate station set up at Guyana School of Agriculture
-Holder pegs production losses from drought at $4.8B
The Hydrometeorological Service has commissioned a $1.6 M Climatological Station at the Guyana School of Agriculture (GSA) that is expected to assist with seasonal forecasting to improve agricultural production.
In his feature address at the commissioning yesterday, Minister of Agricul-ture Noel Holder emphasised the importance of measures to mitigate the effects of climate change, while highlighting losses in production of nearly $5B following a prolonged drought.
The instruments will enable the collection of rainfall, air temperature, wind speed, sunshine and evaporation.
