$62.3M US gov’t grant to aid Guyana’s EITI candidacy
-Carter Center to assist in preparations
Guyana yesterday welcomed a US$297,000 ($62.3 million) grant from the United States that will see the Carter Center assisting its efforts to become a candidate of the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI).
“We will pay close attention to the benchmarks that have been set and which the Center will be monitoring in the course of the project,” Minister of Foreign Affairs and acting Prime Minister Carl Greenidge said at the announcement of the grant yesterday at the US Embassy in Georgetown.
"The Government of Guyana would like to give the public the assurance, that it will
