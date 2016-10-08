AFC says changes at Gecom needed but constitutional reform high on agenda

Though the Alliance for Change (AFC) believes that a reform of the Guyana Elections Commission (Gecom) is necessary, it has not yet begun to advocate for it at the level of the governing coalition and is choosing instead to push for constitutional reform and a restructuring of the legislation governing campaign financing.

"We've been on record that the present structure of Gecom was a temporary arrangement for the 1992 elections, which has become permanent and needs to be reformed. We would like to see the functions of Gecom become