AFC says changes at Gecom needed but constitutional reform high on agenda
Though the Alliance for Change (AFC) believes that a reform of the Guyana Elections Commission (Gecom) is necessary, it has not yet begun to advocate for it at the level of the governing coalition and is choosing instead to push for constitutional reform and a restructuring of the legislation governing campaign financing.
“We’ve been on record that the present structure of Gecom was a temporary arrangement for the 1992 elections, which has become permanent and needs to be reformed. We would like to see the functions of Gecom become …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Mother, daughter suicides leave Crabwood Creek family in mourning
-
Tuschen Taxi driver robbed, shot dead
-
Mother fined $100,000 for abandoning baby on road
-
Berbice joiner remanded over rape of girl, 8
Berbice joiner, 49, arrested over rape of girl, 8
Former CANU prosecutor found dead in car
-
Juice contract award faces deep trouble
-
Brothers killed, friend critical after Friendship collision
GWI Board Chair to resign over issues with CEO
Comments
About these comments