Bus driver charged with killing conductor in Nismes crash
A bus driver was last week released on $250,000 bail after he denied causing the death of his conductor in an accident on the Nismes Public Road, West Bank Demerara, almost two weeks ago.
Rhon Amsterdam appeared at the Wale’s Magistrate’s Court last week Friday and pleaded not guilty to the charge.
The allegation stated that on September 26th, at Nismes Public Road, Amsterdam allegedly drove minibus, BTT 9167 in a manner …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Mother, daughter suicides leave Crabwood Creek family in mourning
-
Tuschen Taxi driver robbed, shot dead
-
Mother fined $100,000 for abandoning baby on road
-
Berbice joiner remanded over rape of girl, 8
Berbice joiner, 49, arrested over rape of girl, 8
Former CANU prosecutor found dead in car
-
Juice contract award faces deep trouble
-
Brothers killed, friend critical after Friendship collision
GWI Board Chair to resign over issues with CEO
Comments
About these comments