Bus driver charged with killing conductor in Nismes crash

A bus driver was last week released on $250,000 bail after he denied causing the death of his conductor in an accident on the Nismes Public Road, West Bank Demerara, almost two weeks ago.

Rhon Amsterdam appeared at the Wale’s Magistrate’s Court last week Friday and pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The allegation stated that on September 26th, at Nismes Public Road, Amsterdam allegedly drove minibus, BTT 9167 in a manner …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.