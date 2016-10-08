Gov’t to assist families with care for elderly
-Lawrence signals increase in old age pensions
Minister of Social Protection Volda Lawrence on Wednesday announced plans to reduce the number of elderly persons who are institutionalised by implementing a programme to assist families with caregiving.
The revelation was made at the Umana Yana, during a lunch session where 144 elderly persons originating from the mining town of Linden were honoured. The event was part of a roster of activities planned for October, which has been designated as the Month of the Elderly. This year’s theme is “Take a stand against ageism.”
"We want to ensure that we have a generation who understands the
