GWI Chairman resigns

Chairman of the Guyana Water Inc (GWI) Board of Directors Nigel Hinds on Thursday tendered his resignation, while saying that he could not perform in the best interest of the company as a “rubber stamp.”

His resignation, effective from October 26, 2016, follows ongoing issues with the corporation’s Chief Executive Officer Dr Richard Van West-Charles.

In the October 6, 2016 resignation letter, which was sent to Minister of Communities Ronald Bulkan and seen by Stabroek News, Hinds said he was resigning