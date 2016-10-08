Man killed in Moruca River boat collision

A man is now dead and a boat operator is in police custody after the boats they were travelling in collided in the Moruca River, North West District, late yesterday afternoon.

Dead is Rodwell Daniels, 32, of Parakesse Village, Mourca, while in police custody is boat captain Terrence Norton, who was held as investigations into what transpired were launched.

Details of the accident are sketchy, however, based on information related to Stabroek News, the accident occurred at around 5.30pm and resulted in Daniels being rushed to the Kumaka District Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.