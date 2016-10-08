Roraima Airways industrial accident was avoidable

The minor explosion on a Roraima Airways plane in June, which resulted in injury to a maintenance engineer could have been avoided if a risk assessment had been conducted before repairs started, the Department of Labour has found.

Around 2.05 pm on June 21, service and maintenance works were being carried out on a Britten Norman Trislander aircraft in the Roraima Airways hangar at the Eugene F Correia International Airport under the supervision of Aircraft Maintenance Engineer Anil Ramprashad when a fire erupted