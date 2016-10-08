Stabroek canopy vendors claim rifle planted to pave way for their removal

It is the view of some vendors occupying the canopy section of the Stabroek Market that the rifle reportedly discovered there Wednesday night was planted to discredit them in a plot to remove them from that location.

But the City Constabulary has denied this with a spokesperson indicating that Chief Constable Andrew Foo had only said he would recommend a ban on vending there and that this was not a given as it would need to be reviewed.

However, the vendors claimed that the discovery is too similar to what occurred in 2011, when a