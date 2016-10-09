Cops release duo held over Cornelia Ida murder
The police have released the two persons who were held earlier this week in connection with the murder of Cornelia Ida pensioner, Bibi Keneiz.
Acting Commander of ‘D’ Division Leslie James yesterday confirmed with Stabroek News that this was done at the end of questioning and once the 72 hours detention period expired.
The body of 65-year-old Keneiz was discovered in her Cornelia …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Tuschen Taxi driver robbed, shot dead
-
Berbice joiner remanded over rape of girl, 8
-
Mother fined $100,000 for abandoning baby on road
-
Mother, daughter suicides leave Crabwood Creek family in mourning
Berbice joiner, 49, arrested over rape of girl, 8
Former CANU prosecutor found dead in car
-
Limited parking delaying supermarket investment at Giftland Mall, Beepat says
GWI Board Chair to resign over issues with CEO
-
Cops charged with taking bribe to drop assault case
Comments
About these comments