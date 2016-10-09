Disability not an issue for Attorney Mandel Moore

Three days ago when he officially donned the black robe and was accepted as a lawyer by Justice Sandra Kertizious young Mandel Moore knew that he had not only fulfilled his dream but that of his now deceased father who was his main motivator to use his brain to be equal to others.

For many years he may not have been seen as equal to his peers because he had only one functional hand, one of his feet never developed and the other has missing toes and even though he quickly says his disability was never an issue he qualifies the statement by saying