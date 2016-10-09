Duncan says president asked him to resign from constitutional commissions
-ministry calls move attempt to allow him graceful exit
Trade unionist Carvil Duncan yesterday said that he was asked by President David Granger in February to resign as Chairman of the Public Service Commission (PSC) and from other constitutional commissions.
In a statement released to the press, Duncan said he was supposed to later confirm his agreement to resign to State Minister Joseph Harmon but has been unable to get in contact with him in the almost eight-month period since then.
A tribunal was recently appointed by Granger to determine…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
