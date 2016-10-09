Goolsarran says no need for witnesses to prosecute former finance minister
- AG disagrees
Former auditor-general Anand Goolsarran believes there is no need for witnesses to pursue a case against former finance minister Dr Ashni Singh for alleged financial wrongdoings while in office, but Attorney-General Basil Williams insists that no case can hold up in court without witnesses.
Speaking to Stabroek News recently, Goolsarran said that the forensic audit report on the National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL) has an abundance of evidence of wrongdoing as well as legislative violations on the part of the Singh when he was…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
