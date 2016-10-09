Laing Avenue family forced out of home after roof repairs lead to flooding

Members of a Laing Avenue family were forced to find alternative living arrangements yesterday after their home was flooded when a sudden shower of rain disrupted roof repairs being done by their neighbour upstairs.

A distraught Sharon Harding, 49, told Stabroek News that every single item in her home was soaked as a result. She was even more troubled by what she described as the uncaring behaviour of her neighbour, whom she identified as Ken Redmond, when she approached…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.