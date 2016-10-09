Man at Palm Court had illegal .38 revolver – police
At about 23:00h last night ranks of the Guyana Police Force conducted a search on a male at Palm Court on Main Street, Georgetown, and found an unlicensed .38 Special Revolver with four matching rounds. He will appear in court soon, the police said in a statement today.
Only last Friday, five persons were arrested for possession of arms and ammunition at another night-spot in West Ruimveldt, police said.
Comments
About these comments