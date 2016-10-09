Private cane farmers still in limbo over price, transport
- as end of sugar at Wales looms
As private cane farmers sat under a shed at the Wales Estate waiting for their cane to be discharged from trailers, they contemplated their future knowing that their main source of income is about to crumble.
The West Bank Demerara (WBD) estate will grind to a halt at the end of this crop and the farmers said when government made the announcement about the closure in January this year, it was a “big blow” to them.
Many of them "grew up in cane farming" and told Stabroek News that they were disappointed
