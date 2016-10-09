Whitewater
Whitewater, the largest Indigenous settlement in the Mabaruma sub-region, got its name from a crystal stream that runs through it, though over time it has become less transparent. Close to the Venezuelan border, the village has officially been in existence since 1966 and though it began with just four families it has rapidly grown to a population of approximately 1,300 from 147 households. Whitewater comprises seven satellite areas: Central, Arucuru, Western, Blackwater, Kursima, Simarupa and Bamboo Landing. The two most common languages spoken in these areas are English and Warrau. Whitewater is pronounced ‘Ho Ko’ in Warrau.
The World Beyond Georgetown travelled one hour by plane from Ogle and another hour by taxi, along a treacherous …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Features, Local News, Sunday, The World Beyond Georgetown
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Tuschen Taxi driver robbed, shot dead
-
Berbice joiner remanded over rape of girl, 8
-
Mother fined $100,000 for abandoning baby on road
-
Mother, daughter suicides leave Crabwood Creek family in mourning
Berbice joiner, 49, arrested over rape of girl, 8
Former CANU prosecutor found dead in car
-
Limited parking delaying supermarket investment at Giftland Mall, Beepat says
GWI Board Chair to resign over issues with CEO
-
Cops charged with taking bribe to drop assault case
Comments
About these comments