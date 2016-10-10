Ann’s Grove miner perishes in pit cave-in

An East Coast Demerara father of two died on Saturday after a mining pit at Rock Creek, Puruni caved in while he was working in it.

Keon Wilson, 33, resided at 61 Ann’s Grove Housing Scheme. Stabroek News learnt that the Wilson along with others from the camp at Rock Creek, Cuyuni/Mazaruni were working when the incident occurred sometime around 4.30 pm. Wilson was pinned under the rubble of the cave-in.

According to his sister, Mona (only name given) around 5 pm on Saturday they received a