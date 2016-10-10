Bajan passenger found with cocaine strapped to legs
Around 1.15 pm yesterday, the police say a twenty-two year old Barbadian national who was an outgoing passenger, destined for Barbados, was arrested by ranks of the Guyana Police Force at the Eugene F. Correia International Airport after nine hundred and fourteen grams of cocaine, wrapped in undergarments was found strapped to his legs.
