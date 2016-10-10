Corentyne man accused of raping 12-year-old captured
The man who is being accused of raping a 12- year- old girl and missed his last court date leading to an arrest warrant being issued was captured on Saturday.
Police in a press release yesterday stated that the suspect was apprehended and will be arraigned in court today.
The man who is from Corentyne, Berbice is being accused of raping a 12- year-old girl while her mother who is a domestic worker was at work during the month of May.
He reportedly called the minor into his room, locked the door and raped her. The girl then ran to where her mother was and raised an alarm.
A medical examination was conducted which confirmed that the child had been raped. The man was arrested and placed on station bail while the file was sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions for advice. He is set to appear at the Whim Magistrate’s Court today.
