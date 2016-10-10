Fire erupts again at Gafoor’s complex
Fire has erupted again at the Gafoor’s complex at Houston on the East Bank Demerara.
The fire is raging in bond six and comes after a huge conflagration in May this year reduced a large part of the complex to rubble.
