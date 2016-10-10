Fisherman recounts harrowing 29 hours on sea after boat capsizes

A fisherman yesterday relived an agonising 29 hours at sea after the boat he was in capsized and he swam for several hours to the shores of Trinidad and Tobago but two other crewmembers, a father and son are still missing.

Tensions ran high at a De Willem, West Coast Demerara home yesterday after the survivor, Omadatt Basdeo confronted another crew member, Mahesh Singh who he blamed for the mishap. Singh eventually left the premises after a verbal onslaught from a distraught Basdeo and a scuffle.

Missing at sea are Samuel Dabideen, 43, and his son Arjohn Peraud, 23. The four had embarked on the fishing trip on September 27 on a vessel …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.