Gunmen rob Port Mourant restaurant

Three armed men last night pounced on the Lai Li restaurant located in Portuguese Quarter, Port Mourant, Corentyne and escaped with an undisclosed amount of money and valuables.

According to information gathered, a female customer was in the restaurant when the three bandits armed with guns and cutlasses entered the shop and demanded cash.

The men discharged a round in the direction of a dog that was barking which alerted residents. The police were immediately summoned. However, according to persons who were in the vicinity at the time, the three bandits escaped on foot through the alleyway opposite the restaurant. Eyewitnesses confirmed that it was through the same alleyway that the men entered.

No one was injured during the ordeal. Meanwhile, a police source revealed that ranks are aware of the perpetrators’ identities and will leave no stone unturned in their hunt for them.