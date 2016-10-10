Harmon denies Duncan was offered money to quit
Minister of State Joseph Harmon yesterday stated that neither he nor President David Granger offered trade unionist Carvil Duncan monies in return for him resigning from several constitutional offices.
“The Office of the Minister of State categorically denies the assertion made by Carvil Duncan that he was offered monies by the Minister of State or the President,” a post on the Minister of State’s Facebook page said.
On Saturday, Duncan said that he was asked by President Granger in February to …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Berbice joiner remanded over rape of girl, 8
-
Tuschen Taxi driver robbed, shot dead
-
Mother fined $100,000 for abandoning baby on road
Ambassador Riehl blindsided by gov’t move to take possession of land
Berbice joiner, 49, arrested over rape of girl, 8
Former CANU prosecutor found dead in car
-
Limited parking delaying supermarket investment at Giftland Mall, Beepat says
GWI Board Chair to resign over issues with CEO
-
Cops charged with taking bribe to drop assault case
Comments
About these comments