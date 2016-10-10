Suspects in murder of Tuschen driver released

Police have released the suspects who were being questioned over the murder of Tuschen taxi driver Rolun Jodmie.

Commander of ‘D’ Division, Leslie James yesterday afternoon told Stabroek News that the men were released and sleuths are seeking new leads as investigations continue.

Police had arrested two persons during the initial stage of the investigations. The first suspect was released hours after the murder on Tuesday last while the other person was let go a day later.

The body of Jodmie called ‘Vishal’, 24, of Tuschen Housing Scheme, East Bank Essequibo was discovered around 7.20 pm on Tuesday in an area known as Black Water at the back of the Tuschen Housing Scheme. He had been hired by two men.

The discovery was made by residents who recalled hearing gunshots. Upon making checks they found Jodmie covered in blood and slumped in the driver’s seat of his car, HB 7140.

Jodmie was taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. It was discovered that he had been shot once to the chest. He was robbed of his wedding ring, a cell phone and a quantity of cash which he earned during the day.