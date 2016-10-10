West Ruimveldt woman shot in neck

Police are searching for a man who reportedly shot the mother of his child on Saturday afternoon at her West Ruimveldt home.

A police source told Stabroek News that Shevon Harry, 27, a mother of two was shot in the left side of her neck and is currently battling for her life at the Georgetown Public Hospital. The woman is a patient of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The source explained that the motive behind the shooting remains unclear as investigators are yet to speak with the victim.

The shooter, Stabroek News was told, escaped and although police visited his residence he has not been found.