City inks updated parking meter contract
- toll, duration of deal reduced
After a majority of city councillors voted to approve amendments to the contract between the city administration and National Parking Systems/Smart City Solutions (NPS/SCS), City Hall last week signed the updated agreement for the introduction of parking meters that would see a lower toll, among other things.
At a council statutory meeting on September 26, 2016, a motion was moved by Councillor Oscar Clarke for the amendments of the controversial parking meter contract to be adopted and included in the contract, which was first signed on May 13, 2016.
The amendments, which were presented to
