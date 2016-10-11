Consultation on witness protection, whistleblower laws sees concerns over lack of accountability, silent dissent

Despite a poor turnout, a consultation on the draft witness protection and whistleblower bills went ahead yesterday and while there was support for the proposed laws, concerns, including the absence of political accountability and the persistence of a culture of silent dissent, were raised.

There were just over three dozen persons in the Savannah Suite of the Pegasus Hotel yesterday, with almost half being media workers and employees of the Ministry of Legal Affairs/Attorney General’s Chambers who were present for the public consultation on the …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.