Corentyne man remanded over rape of girl, 12
A Corentyne man appeared at the Whim Magistrate’s Court yesterday to answer to the charge of raping a 12-year-old girl.
The cane harvester was not required to plead and was remanded to prison by Magistrate Charlyn Artiga until his next court date, which is November 17.
The man is accused of raping the 12-year-old during the month of May. After he was arrested, the man was placed on a station bail.
However, after he missed his first court date, an arrest warrant was issued and he was rearrested on Saturday last.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Berbice joiner remanded over rape of girl, 8
-
Tuschen Taxi driver robbed, shot dead
-
Mother fined $100,000 for abandoning baby on road
Ambassador Riehl blindsided by gov’t move to take possession of land
Berbice joiner, 49, arrested over rape of girl, 8
Former CANU prosecutor found dead in car
-
Ramotar flays move on Riehl’s land
-
Fisherman recounts harrowing 29 hours on sea after boat capsizes
-
Limited parking delaying supermarket investment at Giftland Mall, Beepat says
Comments
About these comments