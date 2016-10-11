Corentyne man remanded over rape of girl, 12

A Corentyne man appeared at the Whim Magistrate’s Court yesterday to answer to the charge of raping a 12-year-old girl.

The cane harvester was not required to plead and was remanded to prison by Magistrate Charlyn Artiga until his next court date, which is November 17.

The man is accused of raping the 12-year-old during the month of May. After he was arrested, the man was placed on a station bail.

However, after he missed his first court date, an arrest warrant was issued and he was rearrested on Saturday last.