Duncan to challenge legality of tribunal on PSC chairmanship
- after request to suspend hearings overruled
Embattled trade unionist Carvil Duncan will be moving to challenge the legality of the tribunal set up to determine if he ought to be removed as chairman of the Public Service Commission (PSC), after his attorney’s request for it to suspend its work, while criminal charges against him are pending, was rejected.
The tribunal, which is investigating whether Duncan, who is facing a decision in a court matter that accuses him of stealing monies from the Guyana Power and Light Inc (GPL), has the ability to discharge the functions of the office of chairman, began hearings yesterday but Duncan left with his
