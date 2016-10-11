Fire strikes again at Gafoors complex

Six months after a major conflagration ravaged 60 per cent of its compound and left billions of dollars of damage in its wake, tragedy struck again last evening at the Gafoor’s Houston Complex this time destroying a bond in the process.

This occurs as Guyana observes for Fire Preven-tion Week, with government announcing its intention to spend some $113 million to boost firefighting equipment, as well as construct two new fire stations at Lethem and on the East Coast Demerara.

When Stabroek News arrived at the …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.