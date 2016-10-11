GWI CEO sought legal opinion on powers after clash with Chairman over Queens Atlantic well, other issues

Following disagreements with now resigned Guyana Water Inc (GWI) Chairman, Nigel Hinds over a range of issues including the ownership of a well at the Queens Atlantic complex, Chief Executive Officer Richard Van West-Charles sought and received a legal opinion that appeared to strengthen his position.

Sources close to Van West-Charles told Stabroek News that the CEO felt that the Chairman was operating as if he was an Executive Chairman and needed to “draw the line” to distinguish both his and Hinds’ roles.

The situation was exacerbated when according to sources, Hinds stepped