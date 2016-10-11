Mayor recommends removal of Stabroek canopy vendors
Georgetown Mayor Patricia Chase-Green has lent her voice to the recommendation that vending in the canopy section of the Stabroek Market should be stopped.
Speaking at yesterday’s statutory meeting, Chase-Green informed councillors that the City Constabulary had found a rifle “under the clock.”
She later classed as "disturbing" the fact that the area
