Month after Sheriff St fatal accident no word on charge

More than a month after the Sheriff Street accident that claimed the life of 4 year old Abeka Providence of Newtown, Kitty, no charge has been laid neither has the police file been forwarded to the Chambers of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

This was confirmed today in a statement from the DPP’s Chambers.

The delay raises questions about what has been transpiring in the investigation which appeared to be a straight forward one.

The accident occurred at the corner of Garnett and Sheriff streets.

The police had said that enquiries disclosed that Providence and two of her relatives were in the back seat of motor car PMM 1426 which was proceeding south on Sheriff Street. The car stopped at the centre of the junction of the aforementioned streets and in the process of turning west, motor vehicle GPP 3500 which was proceeding north collided with the left of the car, and resulted in the infant being flung through the window and onto the roadway. She was rushed to the G.P.H.C and was pronounced dead on arrival.