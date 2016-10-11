Trump trails Clinton by 8 points after tape scandal, debate – Reuters/Ipsos poll

NEW YORK,  (Reuters) – Donald Trump has fallen further behind Hillary Clinton and now trails her by 8 points among likely voters, according to a new Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll, with 1 in 5 Republicans saying his vulgar comments about groping women disqualify him from the presidency.

The national tracking poll was launched after Sunday night’s second presidential debate, where Trump was pressed to explain his comments in a 2005 videotape about grabbing women’s genitalia. He described the remarks, which first surfaced on Friday, as “locker room” banter and apologized to Americans.

The poll released on Tuesday showed Clinton, the Democratic nominee, had increased her lead over Trump, the Republican nominee, to 8 percentage points on Monday from 5 points last week.

Trump was under pressure during Sunday’s debate to restore confidence in his struggling campaign after dozens of lawmakers repudiated him. He hammered Clinton’s handling of classified information while serving as secretary of state and referred to her as “the devil.” At one point, he said he would jail Clinton if he were president.

Among those who said they watched at least portions of the debate, 53 percent said Clinton won while 32 percent said Trump won. The results fell along partisan lines, however: 82 percent of Democrats felt Clinton won, while 68 percent of Republicans felt that Trump won.

Among likely voters who watched the debate, 48 percent said they supported Clinton while 38 percent supported Trump.

In the 2005 Access Hollywood video Trump boasted about making unwanted sexual advances toward women. “When you’re a star they let you do it,” he is heard saying.

Some 61 percent of those polled said that “lots of men” occasionally engage in similar conversations, and 46 percent, a plurality, said it was unfair to judge someone on conversations “that they did not intend for anyone else to hear.”

Most of those polled said they believe Trump is a sexist, but they were split on whether his comments disqualify him from being president. Some 42 percent of American adults, including 19 percent of registered Republicans, said Trump’s comments disqualified him, while 43 percent said they did not.

Among Republicans, 58 percent said they want Trump to remain atop their party’s ticket, and 68 percent said the Republican leadership should stand by him.

The video doesn’t appear to have worsened Trump’s standing among women, who mostly had a low opinion of him already, according to Reuters/Ipsos polling over the past 12 months.

When asked to pick between the two candidates, about 44 percent of women chose Clinton while 29 percent selected Trump – roughly the same proportion as measured in polls conducted before the weekend.

Trump, however, appears to be shedding support among evangelicals, who are usually a wellspring of support for Republican presidential candidates. Monday’s poll showed that Trump had only a 1-point edge over Clinton among people who identified as evangelicals. That’s down from a 12-point advantage for Trump in July.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll is conducted online in English in all 50 states. The poll of 2,386 American adults included 1,839 people who watched the debates, 1,605 people who were considered likely voters due to their registration status, voting history and stated intention to vote in the election. Among the likely voters, the poll counted 798 Democrats and 586 Republicans.

The poll has a credibility interval, a measure of accuracy, of 2 percentage points for the entire group, 3 points for likely voters and the debate watchers, 4 points for Democrats and 5 points for Republicans.

National opinion polls have measured support for the candidates in different ways this year, yet most agree that Clinton is leading and that her advantage has strengthened as the general election approaches.

RealClearPolitics, which tracks most major opinion polls, shows Clinton ahead of Trump by an average of 7 percentage points, and that her lead has grown since the middle of September.

 

More in Local News

default placeholder

Month after Sheriff St fatal accident no word on charge

Firefighters on the scene at the Gafoor’s Houston Complex as the fire raged in Bond 6 last evening

Fire strikes again at Gafoors complex

default placeholder

City inks updated parking meter contract

default placeholder

New magistrates seek to settle into roles as evening courts begin operation

Keneisha Sim

UG student struck down by car on East Coast road

default placeholder

Duncan to challenge legality of tribunal on PSC chairmanship

default placeholder

Mayor recommends removal of Stabroek canopy vendors

default placeholder

Consultation on witness protection, whistleblower laws sees concerns over lack of accountability, silent dissent

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Hemant Seecharran

    Berbice joiner remanded over rape of girl, 8

  2. Keneisha Sim

    UG student struck down by car on East Coast road

  3. Ambassador Riehl blindsided by gov’t move to take possession of land

  4. Samuel Dabideen

    Fisherman recounts harrowing 29 hours on sea after boat capsizes

  5. A crowded Giftland Mall Food Court

    Limited parking delaying supermarket investment at Giftland Mall, Beepat says

  6. Donald Ramotar

    Ramotar flays move on Riehl’s land

  7. Nigel Hinds

    Hinds resigns as GWI Chairman

  8. Elderly domestic worker recounts $13M robbery at boss’s house

  9. Venezuela says doing overflights of Essequibo for mapping


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

Members of Team CYEN-Guyana during the International Coastal Cleanup Activity 2016 at the Kingston Seawall.

Coastal cleanup bags 2,919 pounds of garbage

Miss Universe Guyana Soyini Fraser (with umbrella) yesterday helped organisers of the upcoming Guyana Coconut Festival share free coconut water during a city tour. (Photo by Keno George)

Guyana Coconut Festival

One of the creeks at Whitewater in Region One (Barima/Waini) (Photo by Joanna Dhanraj)

Creek at Whitewater

New Attorney Anastasia Nicola Sanford was admitted to the bar yesterday by Chief Justice Yonette Cummings-Edwards after her petition was presented by her mother, Attorney Gem Sanford-Johnson, who is President of the Guyana Bar Association. Sanford, well known in the local arts community as a dancer, singer and actress, had also served as her mother’s clerk for years before pursuing legal studies. While at the Hugh Wooding Law School, she was awarded the Justice Sandra Paul Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) Prize as one of two students who best mastered the concepts and techniques of the ADR process. She shared that award with Naresh Poonai. In photo: Sanford (left) and her mother stand in court after her admission.

Mother presents daughter’s petition

Representatives of the Society Against Sexual Orientation Discrimination (SASOD) met with the Mexican Ambassador to Guyana and Permanent Representative to the Caribbean Community (Caricom) Ivan Roberto Sierra Medel and his Deputy Chief-of-Mission, Rocio Maciel, on Thursday at the Mexican Embassy in Georgetown. According to a SASOD statement, they discussed the state of human rights for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) people in Guyana, and how Mexico can support the Guyanese LGBT human rights movement through cultural initiatives, international exchanges, technical assistance and other areas of cooperation. From left are Deputy Chief-of-Mission Maciel, Mexican Ambassador Medel, SASOD Managing Director Joel Simpson and SASOD Social Change Coordinator Jairo Rodrigues. (Embassy of Mexico Photo)

SASOD reps meet Mexican envoys

President David Granger (right) paying his respects. (Ministry of the Presidency photo)

GALLERY: Granger honours Cubana Air disaster bombing victims on 40th anniversary

Schoolchildren attempt to see who can remain standing the longest on old tyres they found in a weed-filled ground opposite Stella Maris Primary School on Tuesday. (Photo by Keno George)

Balancing act

Longtime educator Carmen Jarvis launched her autobiography yesterday at the Georgetown Club. The book titled From Seedtime to Harvest – An Account of My Life and Times reflects from as far as Jarvis’s days as a young student at the Bishops’ High School up to her post as the Secretary General of the National Commission for UNESCO. President David Granger attended the launch where he recalled her help in his early days as a publisher. The event was attended by old friends, students and colleagues of Jarvis who all recalled her influential role that she played in their lives. The book is available for sale and costs $3,500. In photo is President David Granger receives his copy of the book from Carmen Jarvis.

From Seedtime to Harvest – An Account of My Life and Times