UG student struck down by car on East Coast road

A third-year Biology student of the University of Guyana is now clinging to life after being hit by a speeding car as she crossed the busy East Coast Demerara Public Road yesterday afternoon.

Injured in the accident was 19-year-old Keneisha Sim, who was reportedly crossing the road on her way to her job at Qualfon, when tragedy struck.

While details of what occurred were sketchy, reports are that the young woman was crossing the road when a car over took a minibus, which had stopped to allow her to cross, hitting her in the process.

The young woman was picked up and transported to the Georgetown Public Hospital where she was admitted in an unconscious state.

The driver of the car was also said to have visited the hospital for trauma sustained as a result of the incident.