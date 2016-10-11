Witness says Cane Grove murder accused threatened to kill him after attack on victim
State witness Rajesh Liloutie yesterday testified that he saw murder accused Hamid Latiff, called ‘Crapo’ swiftly motioning his hand into 16-year-old Mulchand Murilall’s body, after which he shoved the teen into a trench.
Latiff is on trial before Justice Jo-Ann Barlow and a 12-member jury for the allegedly murdering Murilall on November 12, 2013, at Cane Grove, East Bank Demerara.
Asked by Prosecutor Siand Dhurjon whether he saw the…
